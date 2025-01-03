NAPLES, Fla. — Kit Fitzsimons is an actor with the Naples Players. He says he finds connection at the theatre, as he lives far away from family.

This theatre, among others across the state are strapped for cash.

Naples organizations push DeSantis to reconsider funding the arts

"We are just making due every day so that we can get the next show off the ground," he said.

In summer of 2024, Governor Ron DeSantis signed an arts funding veto. It was in the heat of his work to keep children away from programming, some deemed sexual in nature. However, the cut of more than $32 million dollars impacted programs of all kinds.

Elysia dawn is the executive director of United Arts Collier. She says these cuts also hurt the local economy.

"There is an important economic impact that the arts provide here in collier county. It’s to the tune of $147 million and that’s about $29 million in tax revenue," she said.

The organization is working to get DeSantis to reconsider.

"We’ve asked for a letter of support from our city and city of Naples and from Collier County," Dawn said.

Naples City Council has heard the request and is in the process of making their decision.

Fitzsimons says it's imperative, so the place where he's found fellowship, can serve more people.

Summer Pliskow is the Director of Arts Access. She says the theatre also focuses funding on accessibility. For example, there is a sensory room where there are dimming lights and audio controls.

"These are things that for individuals with anxiety or PTSD, who may not be comfortable in large crowds like that they can come and see the theater as well," Pliskow said.

"I love the family that we are building every single day one person at a time," Fitzsimons said.