Naples nonprofit fights senior care worker shortage by funding scholarships for caregivers in need

NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples nonprofit is working to address a growing gap between the number of seniors needing care and the workers available to provide it by funding scholarships for people entering the field.

WATCH: Fox 4's Eric Lovelace spoke to the nonprofit about the shortage:

The Naples Interagency has awarded more than $50,000 in scholarships to 32 students over the last two years. The organization funds a range of healthcare professions, including nurses, certified registered nurse anesthetists and physical therapists.

Beyond the shortage itself, the organization says the workers already in the field are stretched thin.

The board personally reviews and vets every application. All applicants must commit to serving the senior population.

Board President Felicia Saraceno said the demand for care is not slowing down.

"What see more and more senior living communities opening right now, home care agencies opening, hospices that are opening in this area, what that means is that everyone is pulling from the same well for the applicants, and multiple applicants are working for multiple agencies right now," Saraceno said.

The scholarship application window runs from July through October.

