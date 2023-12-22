Naples non-profit delivers gifts to children in need ahead of Christmas

NAPLES, Fla. — Ahead of Christmas Day, a local non-profit held a workshop to pack and deliver gifts to children in need across Collier County.

Volunteers at Beverly's Angels' workshop were seen packing dresses, action figures and everyday essentials into sacks destined for parents. The group says in the past three years, it has delivered gifts to over 3,000 kids.

Faith Schwalback, the founder of Beverly's Angels, established the organization in memory of her late mother.

"I just really wanted to be part of giving back to the community," Schwalback told Fox 4. "And bringing and keeping alive that part of my mom that was so special."

Beverly's Angels says it is the only non-profit in Collier County that exclusively provides brand new gifts to its recipients.

By collaborating with school teachers, guidance counselors and non-profits, the organization can identify what children from low-income families want as gifts.

"They fill out our form that asks the children favorite color, favorite sports, favorite character," said Marisa Devicaris, the Director of Development at Beverly's Angels. "We know exactly what they're asking Santa for Christmas, then we do the drives and we make it happen."

Beverly's Angels emphasizes that while still small, the organization has grown significantly over the years and welcomes local sponsors to join their cause.

More information can be viewed on the organization's website.