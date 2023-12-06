Naples neighborhood pushes for new hospital, Marco Island a step closer Health Bill of Rights

NCH Cardiac Institute Proposal in Naples

In Naples, plans for the NCH Cardiac Institute at the Downtown Baker Hospital Campus are causing a stir. Hundreds of yellow signs posted around downtown are calling for it to be constructed. The proposal, initially presented to the city's Planning Advisory Board nearly three years ago, is reportedly still pending full approval.

Advocates say it would offer critical life-saving care, but some opponents have expressed concerns about its location. The city will talk about it on December 13th.

Marco Island Health Freedom Bill of Rights

City Council members unanimously passed the first reading of the Marco Island Health Freedom Bill of Rights. Sponsored by Council Chair Greg Folley, it stops the city and private employers from requiring COVID-19 vaccines or masks.

The second reading will take place at a future date.

Marco Island Parking Rentals Controversy

A discussion to let condos and businesses rent out parking spaces near the beach hit a roadblock. After 800 complaints about congestion and noise from residents, the City Council dropped the idea from being discussed at a meeting next year.

Residents had expressed concerns about congestion, trash and noise from outsiders.

