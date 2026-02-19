Naples mayor says she will continue serving after DUI conviction

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann confirmed Wednesday that she will continue serving out her term despite being found guilty of DUI earlier this week.

Heitmann’s legal team entered a no-contest plea but a judge sentenced Heitmann to 12 months of probation following her 2024 DUI arrest. The sentencing came just days before Wednesday's city council meeting, which marked the first council session since her conviction.

WATCH AS FOX 4 ASKS MAYOR HEITMANN DIRECTLY IF SHE WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON CITY COUNCIL:

City council was also swearing in newly elected council members.

When asked directly if she planned to continue serving after being found guilty of DUI, Heitmann said she would fulfill her elected duties.

"I plan on serving this community as they have elected me to do so," Heitmann said.

For several days leading up to the meeting, multiple attempts were made to reach both Heitmann regarding her plans to continue in office. When asked for a one-on-one with the mayor, the city provided only a brief statement Wednesday morning indicating the mayor wanted to celebrate the swearing-in of new council members and that she looks forward to continuing servicing the community.

Fox 4 asked mayor Heitmann directly about her response to the court ruling this week.

Heitmann said she intends to fulfill the terms of her probation.

When asked for a message to Naples residents, Heitmann pointed instead to the swearing-in of new council members.

"I think it's inappropriate that we're celebrating new council members and you're coming at me – you should be recognizing the council members," Heitmann told Fox 4.

Heitmann did issue a formal public apology in 2024 following her DUI arrest.

Her mayoral term runs through March 2028.

