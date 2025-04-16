Naples Mayor is a no-show in pre-trial hearing

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann was due in court Wednesday morning, but did not show up.

She is accused in a DUI case. Police said she drove her car into a yard, and had slurred speech and watery eyes. Heitmann has plead not guilty, though.

Our team went to the courthouse today, but she was not there. The court later confirmed to Fox 4 that Heitmann was due, but not present, for the pre-trial hearing. Court documents also verified this.

Fox 4 did find Heitmann at the Naples City Council meeting at that time, instead.

We reached out to her lawyer for comment.

The court sent her a notification that she will be required to show up in May, next. The court's message to Heitmann noted, "Failure of the defendent to appear will result in the bond being forfeited and may result in a warrant being issued." The court confirmed to Fox 4 that there is usually a penalty when people do not show up to hearings. However, they said, no such penalty was noted in the their documents, so the court could not confirm whether or not Hietmann will be fined for skipping court, today.

Heitmann is now due in court on May 21.

Heitmann's political career began in 2008 when she was elected to Naples City Council.