NAPLES MAYOR ARRESTED: Charged with DUI

Police say Mayor Teresa Heitmann was arrested late Wednesday night
NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann was arrested Wednesday night at 10:46 pm and charged with driving under the influence, according to the Naples Police Department.

Heitmann was charged with DUI with a blood alcohol level of 0.15 or higher, with a person under 18 in the vehicle.

But Naples Police say there was no minor in the car with her. Police tell Fox 4 "The statute utilized for charging purposes states either a BAC over a certain number or a minor in the vehicle. In this case it was used because of the BAC samples that were provided."

Collier County Jail records show the 61-year-old was booked into the jail.

Heitmann won re-election in March of this year by 22 votes, a margin that forced a recount.

This is a developing story. As soon as we have more information, we will update this story.

