Naples man sentenced to five years in prison for having child abuse material

NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples man is going to prison for five years for possessing and accessing images depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Myles Edwin Huff received his sentence from a federal judge and will be required to register as a sex offender. Huff pleaded guilty to the charges in July.

According to court documents, in 2023, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received 28 cyber tips indicating Huff’s involvement in the possession of child sexual abuse material.

This case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative aimed at combating child sexual exploitation and abuse.