Naples man charged with murder following drug-related death

NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples man is now facing a murder charge for allegedly providing drugs which contained fentanyl - leading to the death of one person.

According to an indictment, Brian Edward Jessup, 44, has been charged with one count of first degree murder - unlawful distribution of fentanyl which is a capital felony.

Jessup is also charged with one count of sale or delivery of a controlled substance - a second degree felony.

The indictment says than on or around May 11, 2024, Jessup killed the victim by providing drugs containing fentanyl that is "proven to have caused or is proven to have been a substantial factor in producing the death of the victim".