Naples leaders raise concerns over county’s 105-unit affordable housing plan

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples city leaders and Collier County commissioners are at odds over a developer’s plan to build 105 affordable housing units near Golden Gate Parkway and Goodlette-Frank Road.

The project sits on the border of city and county land, and city officials say they want more of a voice in the process.

At their October 14th meeting, county commissioners approved a preliminary step allowing the developer to apply for state funding.

Watch to see where the developer is seeking to build the 105-unit affordable housing complex:

The move does not approve any construction and commissioners said official decisions would only be taken with public feedback and a more thorough review.

“We allow you to move forward and we continue to see what happens with the process,” said commissioner Rick LoCastro.

The plan drew criticism from Naples City Manager Gary Young. He said the city wants input and expressed uncertainty over how any development at the site would impact traffic. Notably, a small section of the land is on city property.

“It's at our doorstep, that we have a dual interest in making sure that this is developed properly and its configuration and its location,” Young explained to commissioners.

Young noted in a letter to commissioners that the city "supports the broader goal of increasing affordable housing in our community".

Naples City Councilman Bill Kramer also raised concerns about traffic near Naples High School and described the process leading up to this proposal as "sneaky".

“I'm for affordable housing, I'm a proponent," he said. "But I also wonder how this is going to work without putting kids in danger,” Kramer said.

Residents living nearby expressed mixed feelings about the project. Lourdes Sanchez, a 20-year Collier County resident, said traffic has already become a problem.

“I think it's not a good idea. Maybe 10 years ago you didn't see many cars, but today it's crazy,” Sanchez said.

Lynn Toole, who lives off Goodlette-Frank Road, said she supports affordable housing but worries about over development.

“Can I say it's not a worthy project because it's affordable housing? No, it's a worthy project, but it's the over development that's concerning me,” Toole said.

Michael Puchalla, CEO and executive director of The Housing Alliance, said while progress has been made, many families still struggle with housing costs.

“We still get the calls every day, and there's still a segment of our population struggling with the cost of living, so I don't want anyone to think we've solved the problem. That is certainly not the case,” Puchalla said.

“It's our goal to align people to where opportunities and resources are because I think a lot of times there's a lack of awareness," he said.

The developer told county commissioners that if state funding is not secured, the project will not move forward.