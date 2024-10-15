Naples launches $86 million project to tackle flooding on Gulf Shore Boulevard

NAPLES, Fla. — After years of planning and debate, the City of Naples has launched a major project to address flooding along Gulf Shore Boulevard. City leaders say it will significantly improve drainage and reduce flooding in the area.

“This project has been in the making for over 10 years now,” said City Manager Jay Boodheshwar at Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

The initiative, called the Stormwater Beach Outfall Project, will replace eight aging stormwater pipes to better drain water from city streets into the Gulf of Mexico. In their place, the city will install larger pipes and two new pump stations that will push water 1,500 feet offshore.

“This area is prone to flooding because it's so close to the coast, and the stormwater system here is gravity-based,” said Bob Middleton, the city’s public works director. “When it's high tide, it doesn’t effectively remove water from the streets," he said.

Middleton explained that the new pipes will range from 24 to 54 inches in diameter—larger than the existing 24-30 inch pipes—allowing them to handle more water. “We’ll also install more catch basins to collect water, along with two pump stations,” he added.

One pump station will be located on 3rd Avenue, while the other will be on 8th Avenue North.

The project is expected to cost more than $86 million.

“It brings a great deal of pride because we know this is a great thing for the community,” Boodheshwar said.

He added that the project is long overdue and hopes it will serve as a model for future stormwater planning.

“We’re very excited to have reached this point. We have a design, we’re finalizing permits, we’ve secured our funding, and we’re ready to finally start this project,” Boodheshwar said.

According to the city, the project will help improve water quality, reduce beach erosion, and protect critical habitats such as sea turtle nesting areas, through a "state-of-the-art" stormwater treatment system.

Naples has received $40 million in state appropriations for this project and is pending approval for an additional $10 million from the Collier County Tourist Development Council.

Construction is expected to begin later this year, with the project scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.