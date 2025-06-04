Naples inches up utility rates again; average city household to pay $46 more a year

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples city council has advanced a 2.2% rate increase for water, sewer, waste, and stormwater services, which would add about $46.20 per year to the average city household's utility bill.

“I think they’re fair, and they’re needed — obviously — for us to provide our services properly,” Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann said following council's unanimous voteon the measure’s first reading.

The proposed rate hike is based on new U.S. inflation data, which the city has been using to adjust rates nearly every year.

This marks the smallest increase in five years, but follows a 4.5% hike last year and a 9% utility increase in 2023.

Residents who spoke to Fox 4 say they don't want to see new hikes.

"I haven't seen a lot of things go down lately, so I just assumed sooner or later they'd have to go up," said Naples city resident Frank Thorpe. "I prefer not to have an increase," he added.

Others voiced concerns that annual increases, even small ones, can strain household budgets — especially if wages remain flat.

"You know, as long as wages increase to offset it, that's fine — but if rates keep going up and wages keeping going down, that's a problem," said one resident.

Others expressed hope that inflation would cool before the increases become more significant.

"I'm hoping someday they'll level off and it'll be 20 years before they have to do it again," said another resident.

The proposal will go to a final council vote on June 18. If approved, the new rates would take effect October 1.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.