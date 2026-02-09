Naples housing market shows signs of stabilizing after years of volatility

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — New data from the Naples Area Board of Realtors shows the local housing market is cooling from its pandemic-era frenzy but settling into a healthier, more predictable pattern.

Real estate leaders said the Naples housing market is moving into a more balanced phase after years of dramatic swings. Experts said sales rebounded in 2025 after a slower year in 2024, and buyers now have more homes to choose from.

Brokers said homes are still selling, just at a more stable rate.

"What we saw is a word that's emerging for 2025 which is stability. So, we saw the last 5 years were, we had a run-up in 2021 of closed sales, and then now we're reemerging and recalibrating," Jillian Young said.

Young serves on the media committee with NABOR and said sales ticked up last year, especially in places like Naples Beach and Ave Maria.

While the median home price in Naples dropped slightly to about $594,500 from 610,000, she said the market is landing right where it's been most comfortable.

"Naples historically over the last 10 years really settles into an 8 to 9 thousand closed sales per year. That's where we're comfortable and we had about 8,200 closed sales in 2025. So really normalizing, really stable – I think we're going to see a similar pattern," Young said.

Experts said that return to a more normal pace is changing how deals are getting done. Buyers are taking their time and comparing options, while sellers are having to be more realistic.

"Sellers are more willing to negotiate, to pay for buydowns to pay closing costs – so there's much more they can sell because it's a buyer's market," said Lauren Maxwell, executive vice president at Market Street Mortgage.

Real estate leaders said for homeowners, strong values are holding, and all of this means people can expect a more predictable market ahead.

"It's just back to its normal curve," said Jeff Jones said media relations committee member and past president of NABOR. "Our market has returned to a very stable market. I don't see anything that will cause prices to rise quickly or drop quickly."

