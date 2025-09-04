NAPLES, Fla. — September is National Hunger Action Month, and a new partnership between Our Daily Bread Food Pantry and Tamiami Ford is aiming to support families across Southwest Florida.

From September 15 through 25, residents can drop off nonperishable food donations at Tamiami Ford on Airport Road in Naples. All contributions will benefit Our Daily Bread, a Marco Island-based nonprofit that distributes food to families in need across the region.

Naples Food drive aims to help SWFL families during National Hunger Action Month

According to the 2024 edition of the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World report, between 713 and 757 million people faced hunger in 2023– one out of 11 people in the world. Organizers say that global issue is being felt locally, where rising grocery prices and cuts to federal assistance are making it harder for families to get by.

“And during a time when we’re experiencing a lot of cuts — federal cuts — it’s getting a lot harder for families to make ends meet,” said Evelyn Rosetti-Ryan of Our Daily Bread. “We’re seeing food prices on the rise. So all of the food that is collected at the Tamiami Ford food drive is going to come to Our Daily Bread and will be distributed 100% back into the community," she said.

The food drive is accepting canned goods, pasta, rice, and other shelf-stable items. Organizers say every donation collected goes directly back into the Southwest Florida community.