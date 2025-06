NAPLES, Fla. — Fire crews from the Greater Naples Fire District responded to a structure fire at 2653 44th St SW in Golden Gate Wednesday.

Crews say the homeowners were not inside the home at the time of the fire, but did discover their dog, Harley, inside.

They were able to rescue Harley from the home and left her in the safety of a neighbor.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.