Naples design district gets major makeover with new mixed-use Development

NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Design District is getting a facelift and it’s one that’s been six years in the making.

It all started with the arrival of Gulfshore Playhouse and the addition of a modern-style parking garage. Now, an empty lot is about to be transformed into a vibrant hub for shopping, dining, business, and housing.

On May 30, a groundbreaking ceremony will mark the official start of construction for Wynn’s Downtown, a 45,000-square-foot mixed-use building. The development will feature retail shops, office space, a restaurant, and residential units all in one location.

Jeff Wynn, President of Wynn Properties and manager of Downtown Naples LLC, is leading the project.

"Gulfshore Playhouse is our true partner in thia. We're also going to have their corporate offices on our second floor. Very unique on the third floor, we have 17 studio apartments that they're using for their housing needs," he said.

Those apartments will be reserved for Gulfshore Playhouse crew members, offering convenient and walkable access to work.

The transformation of the Naples Design District continues to take shape blending culture, commerce, and community right in the heart of the city.