Naples council member won't resign, citing Form 6 workarounds

NAPLES, Fla — Naples City Council member Beth Petrunoff has opted to keep her seat on council after weeks of contemplating a resignation over Form 6.

Local leaders had until this past Saturday, December 30, to step down if they didn't want to comply with new financial disclosure rules in 2024. The rules, known as "Form 6," require local leaders to share information about their net worth with the public. Form 6 had already been required for some state officials, but it became a big issue for leaders in smaller local communities at the end of 2023.

Petrunoff told Fox 4's Naples Community Correspondent Mahmoud Bennett she had legal options to work around Form 6, such as moving her assets or setting up special trusts.

"There are options where reporting can be minimized or maximized, and we're likely to employ some of these tools for privacy," Petrunoff stated.

Having raised concerns about Form 6 financial disclosure rules last year and even considering resignation, Petrunoff is addressing these challenges head-on.

Local residents have expressed mixed reactions, with some understanding Petrunoff's concerns. Others accused her of bypassing transparency measures.

Petrunoff argues the disclosure forms are not tools of transparency and pose a risk to her and her family.

"You have to list your tangible assets, like artwork," Petrunoff explained. "If it's worth a million dollars, to me that's a pick list for someone to break into your home, and I'm worried about that," she emphasized.

She stated she has not filed Form 6 yet and says any measures taken will be strictly legal and guided by her financial planners.

Petrunoff's term is slated to conclude in 2026.