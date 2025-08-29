NAPLES CONNECTION: Deputies called to home of Minnesota suspect's mother, hours before school shooting

NAPLES, Fla — Fox 4 has uncovered new information that shows Collier County Deputies were called to the Naples condo where the mother of suspected Minnesota school shooter Robin Westman lives, hours before and after the shooting.

Investigators say Robin Westman shot and killed two students, and injured more than a dozen others at Annunciation Catholic Church on Wednesday morning in Minneapolis.

Robin's mother, Mary Grace Westman, owns a condo on Squire Circle in Naples.

Fox 4 Naples Community Correspondent Mahmoud Bennett has documents from the Collier County Sheriff's Office that show deputies were called to her condo hours before the shooting, at 10:16 pm on Tuesday for a welfare check.

They say a father was concerned about his juvenile daughter who had previously lived with her mother in Westman's condo. The sheriff's office report says Westman told deputies the two no longer lived there.

Deputies told Bennett that they located the woman and her daughter and that both were ok. Deputies also said that the call was not related to Robin Westman or the shooting.

Deputies were called back to the home at 5:30 pm on Wednesday, about 8 hours after the school shooting.

According to the sheriff's office, a neighbor told the operator that their friend Mary Westman was the mother of the school shooter and that Westman was on a plane to Minnesota, but was worried that she left her patio door unlocked.

The caller also said that there were swarms of people outside of Westman's condo.

On Thursday, Minnesota investigators said they had not yet spoken with Westman about the shooting.

"I know we have not been successful in talking to the shooter’s mother, yet, at this time," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said during a news conference. "But there continue to be efforts made to get that done."

Fox News reports that Westman has hired Minnesota defense attorney, Ryan Garry.

"She is completely distraught about the situation and has no culpability but is seeking an attorney to deal with calls like this," Garry told Fox News.