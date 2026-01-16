Naples condo first in city to explore Aquafence flood barrier system for hurricanes

NAPLES, Fla. — As communities across Southwest Florida continue repairing flood damage from recent hurricanes, a newly approved flood protection system in Naples is offering a first-of-its-kind option for flood-prone buildings.

The city recently approved a deployable, full-perimeter flood barrier system by Aquafence and the Allegro Condominiums off Gulf Shore Boulevard is the first property in Southwest Florida to agree to install the system.

The system made headlines in 2024 when Hurricane Helene battered the Tampa area, with AquaFence barriers seen protecting a hospital during the height of the storm.

The company behind the system says the barriers are designed to seal tightly around a building when floodwaters push against them.

“Once compressed with floodwaters, it creates a watertight seal and keeps the building safe,” said Ben Liptak, senior vice president of sales at AquaFence.

Liptak said the deployable system is built with marine-grade steel and aluminum and is designed to withstand the full weight of floodwater during major storms, potentially preventing millions of dollars in damage to buildings.

The system can also be removed and stored when it is not needed.

“It will fold down. Once it’s not deployed, we’ll take it down, fold it flat, and put it away in storage crates that are then stackable, movable, and able to store safely and seamlessly,” Liptak explained.

After seeing a live demonstration of the system, some local residents say it could be a valuable option for people who live or work in flood-prone areas.

“Where I work, it’s literally on the beach in Bay Colony, and the last two hurricanes that we had created tremendous damage. So it’s something that we need. We need,” said Rachel Juarez, a Naples resident.

Site work is already underway at the Allegro Condominiums, and the flood barrier system is expected to be installed by summer, ahead of hurricane season.

While the system can cost anywhere from $500 to $1,500 per linear foot, Liptak said AquaFence is ready to expand across Southwest Florida.

“This is a system that works. It’s a system that is taken seriously. It is engineered. It is developed to withstand these huge flood loads. And once people start to understand that we are a serious business and an engineering-first company — then yeah, I think it’s only a matter of time before we’re able to help more and more people,” Liptak said.

