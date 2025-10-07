Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Naples community rallies around firefighter family after 9-year-old son dies from cancer

Naples community rallies to support firefighter family after 9-year-old son dies from cancer
Cole McGinnis singing for his parents.
NAPLES, Fla. — A 9-year-old boy's courageous battle with cancer has come to a heartbreaking end, prompting his Naples community to rally around his grieving family.

WATCH: Fox 4's Eric Lovelace spoke to the boy's father who reflected on his life:

Cole McGinnis passed away in September after fighting a rare form of cancer called Diffsue Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIFG). His father, Ryan McGinnis, a lieutenant at Greater Naples Fire Rescue, described his son as someone who brought joy wherever he went.

"He was the one to go on stage and grab a mic and have the time of his life," McGinnis said.

Cole McGinnis at a Miami Dolphins game.

The rare cancer gradually took away Cole's abilities in his final days, leaving his family to watch helplessly as their vibrant child suffered.

"He lost his ability to talk, lost his ability to even cry at one point," McGinnis said. "At the end it was like torture."

Cole McGinnis singing for his parents.

Since conventional medicine wasn't a treatment option for Cole's condition, medical bills and costs accumulated quickly for the McGinnis family. The financial burden prompted family friend Kaitlyn Madding to organize fundraising efforts to help cover funeral expenses.

"We're not doctors so we can't help on the medicine side, but we'll do what we can as far as raising funds," Madding said.

Community members run a booth to raise money for Cole McGinnis.

Community members gathered at Seed to Table, asking shoppers for donations to support the family during this difficult time. Those who know the McGinnis family describe them as people who are always first to help others in need.

"They're one of the first people to call, they'll give you the shirt off their back," Kaitlyn Madding said.

T-Shirts made for Cole McGinnis' fundraising.

The outpouring of support has provided some comfort to Ryan and his family as they navigate their grief.

"We're grateful to have a community from a bunch of different locations to help us, some people don't have any, we're grateful for that," McGinnis said.

If you would like to help you can donate at this link:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-cole-fight-cancer-with-strength-and-love

Connect with your Community Correspondent

Mahmoud Bennett