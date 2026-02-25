Naples Classical Academy confirms measles exposure from campus visitor

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Classical Academy confirmed a measles exposure after a visitor on campus tested positive for the disease, prompting the school to cancel public events for three weeks.

Chris Wester, the school's head, said the visitor was a contractor doing work with the school and is not on staff.

"There was someone in our building who tested positive for measles," Wester said.

Wester said the contractor was on campus for less than three hours before the school learned of the exposure. Out of caution, Naples Classical Academy cancelled all public events through March 3rd, three weeks after the initial exposure.

"We wanted to make sure we did that and not put people in harms way," Wester said.

The exposure at Naples Classical Academy comes as measles has drawn increased attention in the region, including the outbreak at Ave Maria University.

A bill moving through Florida's Senate this week would weaken vaccine requirements by adding a "conscience exemption." Physicians across the state have raised concerns about the legislation.

"This is just the beginning of all the dangerous steps to follow," a physician said.

Naples Classical Academy is at day 15 of its three-week period for potential spread. Wester said he believes the situation is under control.

"If they're going to be commutable to another person they happen with the first 10 days and we're well outside of that window, we're at day 15 now," Wester said.

