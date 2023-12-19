Naples city manager talks next steps after Vice Mayor resigns over "Form 6"

NAPLES, Fla — Elected officials in Southwest Florida are discussing potential resignations, citing concerns over the impending Form 6 financial disclosure rule.

Naples Vice Mayor Mike McCabe announced his resignation during Monday's City Council meeting. In a statement, McCabe expressed his decision, attributing it to legislative changes associated with Form 6. His resignation will be effective December 31st.

"It truly pains me to step away, but when a legislature changes the game, and stacks the deck to the point that the assault is too great, you have to make a decision," McCabe said in an emotional statement on the council floor.

Meanwhile, Council Member Beth Petrunoff, who expressed intentions to resign last week, is reconsidering her decision.

Form 6, is an existing Florida rule. However, changes will soon require locally-elected officials to disclose information about private investments, retirement accounts, and bank balances.

Additionally, officials must list most assets, including personal property, and liabilities exceeding $1,000, making this information accessible to the public.

"Whenever there's an unexpected vacancy, there's obviously an impact, said Naples City Manager Jay Boodheshwar.

Boodheshwar says however routine city business will continue unaffected.

"We continue on. As long as we have a quorum of elected officials at our meetings, they can conduct the council business," he said.

If Council Member Beth Petrunoff decides to resign, it may open open up an additional vacancy in the next election. Voters were already scheduled to vote for a mayor and three council members next year.

"If there is a vacancy for her position, there will be a candidate, or we will call for candidates to specifically fill the remaining two years of that term," Boodheshwar told Fox 4.

If the council chooses to fill any vacancies at this time, it will require a majority vote.