Naples City Council votes for more power over airport's future, sparking legal concerns

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples City Council has voted to give itself more oversight of future development at the Naples Airport — a move critics say could threaten the airport’s independence and future operations.

The resolution, which passed unanimously at the June 18 City Council meeting, requires the Naples Airport Authority to submit updated development plans to the city each year. It also mandates council's approval for major upgrades, new construction, runway extensions, and other significant changes.

WATCH AS AIRPORT STAKEHOLDERS PUSH BACK ON THE CITY'S MOVE FOR MORE CONTROL:

Naples city council votes for more power over airport future, sparking pushback

The decision comes just weeks after tensions flared between city leaders and the airport’s executive director, Christopher A. Rozansky, over a hangar that was installed without the council’s prior knowledge.

“We are, at the end of the day, talking about city-owned property,” City Attorney Matthew McConnell said during Wednesday's meeting ahead of the vote. “You all have the police power and the ability to ask for more information on what’s going on, on your property."

City officials say the move simply clarifies their role, pointing to the airport’s original lease and zoning regulations, which they say already give the city authority on major development.

But, not everyone agrees.

Sean Nash, a representative of the newly formed group Responsible Government Naples (RGN), which includes several airport stakeholders, read aloud a letter during public comment.

“The Airport Authority is an independent entity created by the Florida Legislature,” Nash said. “Its operations are governed by its own enabling act and applicable state law...the City of Naples may not interfere with or impose overreaching restrictions on the lawful operations of the Authority governed by federal or state law.”

The group argues that the resolution represents government overreach and may violate multiple layers of law. Jennifer Hollander, RGN's attorney, told Fox 4 they are considering legal options.

“The Naples Airport Authority is appointed by City Council,” Hollander said. “It’s our position that we should all be working together with them, instead of taking power away and putting it into the hands of people who are not qualified or experienced in dealing with specific and nuanced airport development issues."

City Council’s actions come amid growing pressure from local residents concerned about jet noise and increased air traffic.

During a recent public presentation, officials discussed potential solutions including shifting some flights to Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW), renegotiating the airport’s 99-year lease, and launching a federal Part 161 study, which could open the door to restricting certain flights.

A recent city survey conducted for the Naples airport by the polling firm American Pulse found that nearly 83% of Naples city residents view the airport as an important community asset. The survey collected answers from 1,421 people.