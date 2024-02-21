Naples City Council to vote on speed bumps for 7th Ave North

NAPLES, FLA — The Naples City Council is expected to vote Thursday on a proposal to install speed bumps along 7th Avenue North.

The plan, which has been in development for almost a year, aims to calm traffic and speeding, which had become a concern among local residents.

Even though the speed limit is 25 miles per hour, people told Fox 4 that drivers often go much faster to catch the green light at the end of the road.

To tackle these concerns, the city has been talking to residents and looking at data from the police department.

If the ordinance is approved, four speed tables would be installed along 7th Avenue North between U.S. 41 and Gulf Shore Boulevard

Funding for the project would be allocated from the city's Streets & Traffic Fund Capital Improvement Program.