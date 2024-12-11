Naples City Council approves extending timeline; more funding for pier project

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples City Council signaled more potential delays in rebuilding the Naples Pier after approving measures to extend the project timeline and allocate additional funding for inspections.

On Wednesday, the council voted to extend the construction, engineering, and inspection phase from December 2024 through November 2026. They also approved an additional $1.4 million for Turrell, Hall & Associates, the firm overseeing inspections and ensuring the project meets requirements.

The pier reconstruction, which is expected to cost more than $24 million, has faced setbacks as the city waits for approvals from federal agencies, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA.

The city has said that it is following the pace of these agencies and has worked to get everything in order by the time state and federal approvals come through.

In October, officials estimated construction could begin within six to eight months, but no clear timeline has been set.

“I don’t see anybody working on it,” said Mike Petscher who lives in the outskirts of Collier County. “I think they’re just taking people’s time and money," he added.

Frustration is mounting among some residents as they await progress on the iconic pier. One update after the next from council has made some lose hope reconstruction will start anytime soon.

"I don’t see why it should take a couple of years, do you?", said Petscher. I’m a carpenter—I’ve done carpentry work all my life. I could fix this thing in less than a week and have it perfect," he joked.

Once construction begins, the project is expected to take about 18 months to complete. Locals and visitors alike say they are eager to see the pier restored.

“From a visitor’s perspective and as a local, I’d love to see it open so it can be appreciated,” a tourist shared.

Originally constructed in 1888, the landmark pier was rebuilt after hurricanes in 1910, 1926, 1944 and 1960. Most recently it was destroyed during Hurricane Ian.