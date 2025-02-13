Watch Now
Caviar dreams and culinary schemes: Naples chef shares his secrets with FOX 4

Chef Odel teaches FOX 4 what caviar is all about, ahead of Valentine's Day
NAPLES, Fla. — Love is in the air, and so is the aroma of fine dining. FOX 4 had a taste of luxury Thursday morning as world-renowned Chef Odel Arencibia brought his expertise—and a few pearls of wisdom—to the studio.

Arencibia is an acclaimed culinary expert who partners with Truluck’s, a seafood restaurant in Naples among other locations. With a career spanning continents, he has perfected the art of fine dining, from mastering the delicate balance of flavors to selecting only the highest-quality ingredients.

Among several things the team learned this morning, Arencibia explained that saltier caviar is a lower quality.

Learn more by watching our segments above and below to prepare for Valentine's Day.

Renowned chef joins FOX 4 studio

Truluck's is on 4th Avenue, flanked by Naples Bay and The Gulf.

