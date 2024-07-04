Naples celebrates yet another 4th of July with parades and fireworks

NAPLES, Fla. — Independence Day festivities kicked off early in downtown Naples this July 4th. The streets were filled with red, white, and blue as crowds gathered for the celebrations.

The morning started with a 5K run through Lake Park. The parade followed, where patriots marched from 3rd Street down to 5th Avenue South. Hundreds of patriotic people filled the streets to celebrate.

"It means spending time with the family, celebrating, and just having a great time," said Tony Casada, an attendee visiting from Miami.

Several attendees shared their thoughts on what July 4th means to them.

"As an immigrant, I thank the Lord every day and the USA for opening the doors for everything that I have. First of all, my liberty and my freedom," said Casada.

"It means a lot. It means freedom. It means the opportunity to do whatever you need to do here," another said.

While many enjoyed the 95-degree weather at the beach, the city prepared for its iconic fireworks show.

The display starts at 9 PM. Hundreds of fireworks will be launched from near the old Naples Pier.

"We were up early and actually made it perfect timing for the parade," one visitor told Fox 4.

"It's a beautiful city. It's ranked number one for a reason," another added

The City of Naples advises those planning to attend the fireworks to plan ahead and carpool.

Fireworks Street Closures begin at 9:00 PM and will reopen at 11:00 PM, the city stated. Parking will be limited.

Vehicles will not be permitted to travel eastbound on 5th Avenue South between 3rd Street South and 9th Street South until normal traffic flow resumes.