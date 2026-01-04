Naples celebrates 30th annual New Year's Art Fair with international artists

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples welcomed the new year with a celebration of creativity as Cambier Park transformed into a vibrant showcase for the city's 30th annual New Year's Art Fair.

Naples celebrates 30th annual New Year's Art Fair welcoming international artists

The two-day event, organized by the Naples Art Institute, brought together artists from across the globe to display their work in what has become one of the area's most anticipated cultural events.

The fair featured 235 juried artists, each showcasing their work in individual booths throughout the park. Despite the impressive turnout, competition was fierce, with organizers receiving more than 650 applications from artists hoping to participate.

"We have every state in the union represented as well as Israel and Canada, and these artists have been juried in for fine art and fine craft mediums," said Sue Brown Gordon, the art fair's director.

Gordon emphasized that the international scope of participants sets this event apart from other regional art fairs. The diverse representation creates a unique cultural exchange that benefits both artists and visitors.

All donations collected during the fair will support the Naples Art Institute's children's art classes and future programming. The event also recognized outstanding work through its awards program, presenting 13 awards that included both cash prizes and the opportunity for winners to return with a booth space next year.

The fair continues to serve as both a platform for established and emerging artists while supporting arts education in the Naples community.