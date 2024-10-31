NAPLES, Fla. — You may know of the annual Naples Automotive Experience. It's a car show that packs out 5th Avenue in Naples. It has raised more than a $1 million for St. Matthew's House in the past.

St. Matthew's House is fighting hunger, homelessness, addiction, and poverty in Southwest Florida.

Emmy award winning celebrity stylist and designer Brenda Cooper is assessing color palettes for models ahead of the event.

"There's really nothing for the ladies [at the event]," she said.

Naples Automotive Experience adds new event for women

Until now... the event will have an opportunity called Forever Fabulous Women for people to find what colors work best them.

"I handle your outside image, so that everyone can step into the most magnificent version of themselves," she said.

In the mean time, Cooper will continue working with models who will be helping at the event.

"We can raise loads of money to help people, to help them clothe themselves, feed the hungry, and treat the addicted," she said.