Naples City Council approves Pridefest permit with drag show restrictions

NAPLES, Fla. — The city of Naples has approved Naples Pride's request to host its annual Pride Fest at Cambier Park, but with restrictions requiring drag shows to remain indoors. The decision comes as an active lawsuit between Naples Pride and the city continues over restrictions imposed on drag shows during last year's event.

After more than an hour of public comment and protests outside city hall Wednesday, Naples City Council unanimously approved the special event request for the April 18 festival.

WATCH AS SUPPORTERS AND PROTESTERS CLASH AT CITY HALL OVER THE UPCOMING PRIDE EVENT:

"Pride Fest isn't asking for special treatment but equal treatment under the law," Karen Coney, a Naples Pride supporter said during public comment.

Counter-protesters also made their voices heard outside the meeting.

"We will protect children, and we will stand our dirt on it," said Anthony Thomas, a pastor from Tip of the Spirit Church.

The Naples Police Department raised concerns about its ability to provide security for this year's event.

Despite the permit approval, Naples Pride attorney Callhan Soldavini said the group is actively discussing how to respond to the latest indoor drag show requirement.

"What we think is that the First Amendment is not something you compromise on and that city council members are required to rule in support of the First Amendment," Soldavini said.

Pastor Thomas who attended the meeting said even without drag performances, Pride events shouldn't be allowed.

"There is no compromise with good and evil, there is a deciding line we have stood our ground, and there is no compromise especially when it involved children," he said.

The city of Naples declined to comment on its active litigation with Naples Pride.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.