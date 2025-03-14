NAPLES, Fla. — The 4th annual Naples Seafood and Music Festival is underway, bringing a weekend full of flavor, live music, and local charm to Southwest Florida.

Festivities began Friday evening from 4pm-10pm and continue Saturday 11am-10pm and Sunday 11am-6pm.

50+ vendors: Naples’ 4th annual Seafood & Music Festival kicks off this weekend

With more than 50 vendors on-site, visitors can enjoy fresh seafood, arts and crafts, and performances from 12 live bands.

“Always been a good turnout, so that’s what we’re basically looking for,” said Steve Donihue, a local vendor. “Saturday and Sunday is a real good turnout, so people really come out. It’s going to be beautiful weather — in the 80s with a nice breeze — so come on out. It’s going to be great!”

The event is pet-friendly and free to enter.

The festival takes place in the open field at the southwest corner of Airport-Pulling Road and Orange Blossom Drive.