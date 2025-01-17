"My life has changed": Naples veteran finds new hope in affordable housing initiative

NAPLES, Fla. — A former Navy officer who once battled homelessness, substance abuse, and PTSD now has a new affordable place to call home, thanks to a partnership between Collier County and a local nonprofit.

Alex Cane, who spent years struggling with the harsh realities of homelessness, is among the first beneficiaries of a housing program spearheaded by Warrior Homes of Collier. The non-profit focuses on veteran housing, mental health and education.

“I’m still sitting here thinking, how did I get here? What did I do to deserve this? I didn’t do anything to deserve it, but I’m grateful to have it,” Cane said admiring his new home.

In November, Collier County commissioners approved a leasing agreement with Warrior Homes to repurpose two county-owned houses into affordable housing for veterans. It's the latest addition to the group's growing housing initiative.

Rent is capped at 30% of each tenant’s income, and utilities, including internet, are covered.

“Once you go down that road of abusing drugs and alcohol, it can lead to a quick path of losing everything and experiencing homelessness. At least that’s what happened with me,” Cane said.

Warrior Homes President Dale Mullin says the nonprofit provides more than just housing. Veterans who participate in the program undergo services designed to help them rebuild their lives.

“These properties have all utilities paid, including Comcast and the internet, so it’s a heck of a deal,” Mullin said.

Cane was offered the opportunity to manage one of the newly repurposed homes. “Dale, who’s the president of Warrior, asked me if I wanted to move over here and manage the place. And I said absolutely,” he said. “A beautiful home will give me an opportunity to be of more service and give back to this program since they’ve done so much for me," he added.

The housing program is part of a broader effort to tackle veteran homelessness in the area.

“In the last four and a half years, we’ve housed over 75 veterans,” Mullin said. “Some have moved on, some have left the state, but we’re really chipping away at reducing the number of homeless veterans here in Collier County," he added.

With the expansion, Warrior Homes of Collier now operates five residences for local veterans: Alpha House, Bravo and Charlie Houses, which serve seniors on fixed incomes who receive rent subsidies, Delta House, and the new Echo House.