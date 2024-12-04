Murder charge pending for fentanyl-related death in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Kio'Maris De'Jai Moore has been charged with one count of first degree murder in connection to a drug-related death.

According to the State Attorney's Office, the indictment alleges that between August 25, 2023 and August 27, 2023, Moore

provided drugs containing fentanyl that were "proven to have caused or is proven to have been a substantial factor in producing the death of the victim".

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation into this crime.

Assistant State Attorneys Sarah Woodward and Brock Frazier are prosecuting the cases.

“Anyone who is involved with dealing, selling, or providing illegal narcotics that we can prove caused the death of another, will be prosecuted and indicted for First-Degree Murder. Let me stress this again, if you choose to go down this path and somebody dies, you are risking a First-Degree Murder charge,” said State Attorney Amira Fox.