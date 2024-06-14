Watch Now
MORE THAN A FOOT OF RAIN: Naples drivers stall out & change plans due to weather

Naples takes on more than a foot of water since Monday
There was no shortage of flooded streets, damaged cars, and tow trucks driving back and forth in the Naples area all day Thursday.
Posted at 10:54 PM, Jun 13, 2024

NAPLES, Fla. — It's was a day of stall outs for many people in Naples.

People like Sandra Duenas know first hand, losing her vehicle while driving on 10th Avenue in Naples.

"My car stopped in the middle of the water," Duenas said.

It's been a hectic scene, with more than a foot of rainfall in the area between Monday and Thursday. People on the street were ready to weigh in on it. Mckenzie Nugent and her family are visiting Naples from Missouri.

"We were expecting to go to the beach, we were hoping that we'd have a nice sunny day, but it has rained ever since Monday so...," Nugent said.

It's not just the residents here that are affected. With Naples being such a popular tourist destination, many visitors FOX 4 spoke to were surprised by the downpour.

There was no shortage of flooded streets, damaged cars, and tow trucks driving back and forth.

While Duenas was one of the few in the mood to go on camera after losing her car, there were many others making the same call, to a towing company.

"The street is very bad," she said.

For most people, their job doesn't slow down because the skies opened up. For many, it's now time to find a new way to get to work.

"Now I need to take Uber," Duenas said.

