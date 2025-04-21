More than 600 people fed at St. Matthews House annual Easter dinner

NAPLES, Fla — St. Matthew’s House continues their effort to bring hope and nourishment to our community, one meal at a time.

They hosted their annual Easter Sunday meal, feeding more than 600 people.

President and CEO of St. Matthews House, Steve Brooder, says, "it’s our biggest meal of the year, anybody that’s hungry can come and be served today.”

Despite the tragic crash that happened 10 days ago at one of the St. Matthew’s Houses Thrift Stores, they are still gathering to celebrate Easter.

“We’re a caring ministries so we’ve really been focused on caring for people lifting up. A lot of people just suffering from trauma from that incident, it was really unimaginable," Brooder says.