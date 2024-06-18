MORE PARKING IN NAPLES: Money approved for 1st Street Ave S Garage

NAPLES, Fla. — One of the biggest headaches for a driver is finding a parking space, but that could get a little easier in Downtown Naples. There will be a new parking garage on First Avenue South in the winter of 2025.

In Monday morning's city council meeting, leaders voted to allot $27.5 million in Florida Capital Improvement Revenue bonds to pay for both the garage, and the Naples Pier.

"It'll be a welcome addition, we really need the parking," Tom Fillingim, who lives in the area, says.

"We need the parking, because it's just not enough parking within the confines of Naples Square to really be able to accommodate all the vehicles that will be here," he said.

So we took that concern to the City of Naples and they said they've been working since February on a solution. Brad Hefner is the project manager.

"We have a lot of development in the works and insufficient parking. Our parking garage is gonna be 3 stories, rooftop parking, with 364 spaces," he said.

The city says it doesn't want to burden visitors or residents, so it will be free to park there.

