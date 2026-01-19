NAPLES, Fla. — Hundreds gathered in downtown Naples on Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the 29th annual MLK Day celebration, nearly 60 years after the civil rights icon's assassination.

More than 300 people lined the streets from Third Street to Fifth Avenue South as the parade made its way to Cambier Park, where the main event took place.

WATCH AS HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE MARCH DOWN THE STREETS OF DOWNTOWN NAPLES:

MLK Day parade draws hundreds to downtown Naples to honor King’s legacy

For many attendees, the day represented both celebration and remembrance of King's enduring message of peace and equality.

"What he did was stand up for peace, and things that's going on right now, we have to reminded of what things he fought for, lived and died for - we want to make sure we continue that legacy," Barbara Melvin, vice president of the NAACP Collier County chapter.

The celebration drew participants from multiple generations, including a local basketball coach who attended with his players. He reflected on King's impact on sports integration.

"We have a man like Martin Luther King who paved a way for young black men like myself or them, where they can have a outlet that's just basketball because even back then they tried to keep us separated with basketball – now it's a sport that millions love all across the world," the coach said.

Long-time community members also participated, viewing their annual attendance as a way to keep King's mission alive.

"Cause there are so many things we can do today that we couldn't do back then," Novella Williams said.

Lynn Prosten, another atendee emphasized King's commitment to peaceful protest.

"I believe totally in non-violence, and that's what MLK would want I'm sure," Prosten said.

