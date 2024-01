NAPLES, Fla. — On December 31 Naples Police received a report that Donald James Seabury Jr, 44 years old, was missing.

He was last seen around the 300 block of 7th Street North in Naples. Seabury is described as five foot ten inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

Naples Police say he may be disoriented upon contact.

During the search, Naples Police asked for the public's help in locating Seabury.

Fox 4 was updated by Naples Police on January 1st that Seabury was safely located.