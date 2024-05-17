How you can help a Naples 12-year-old sending postcards to USS Eisenhower

NAPLES, Fla. — Age is just a number for one Naples preteen heading a non-profit that gives back to those who serve.

Sutton Shanahan is doing something for those who serve our country, just in time for Military Appreciation Month.

"I want other people in other states to support my non-profit, so just besides doing social media posts, how am I going to do that," she asked herself.

Her answer to that, in this day of social media and multiple platforms, is something a little more traditional: postcards.

Shanahan isn't old enough to have a driver's license, has not had to fill out that selective service form, and has several more years before she'll cast her first ballot— but she is a CEO. She runs a non-profit called Kidz 4 a Cause. It focuses on getting other kids involved in community service.

Her latest mission is challenging people from each state to send a postcard to a soldier stationed aboard the USS Eisenhower.

"I think it's really cool that they know that my non-profit exists."

In her process of giving back, she's reminding military members that their service does not go unnoticed by any age group. And it doesn't stop here.

"On June 17, I am going to Virginia and laying the wreath at the Arlington Cemetery," she said.

Kansas and Minnesota are the only two states Sutton does not have postcards from yet. If you know anyone in those states who may want to participate, send them here: 4651 Mercantile Ave. Naples, FL 34104.

Sutton welcomes duplicates from any state and is happy to send those on as well.