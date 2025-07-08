Memorial approved for 14-year-old killed in North Naples e-bike crash

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — Nearly four months after 14-year-old Clayton Miller was struck and killed while riding his e-bike, Collier County commissioners have approved a new memorial in his honor at Willoughby Acres Park.

Miller was hit by a car while riding through the North Naples neighborhood of Willoughby Acres in March. After months of mourning, his family began a push to rename the park in his memory.

WATCH TO SEE WHERE THE NEW MEMORIAL WILL BE BUILT:

Memorial approved for 14-year-old e-bike rider killed in North Naples

A petition launched by the family gathered more than 1,000 signatures from neighbors supporting the request.

However, county officials told the family the renaming didn’t meet the required criteria. Instead, commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to allow a permanent memorial installation at the park.

Clayton's family called it a meaningful second option.

“The memorial will serve as an extremely meaningful tribute to Clayton’s memory and provide a lasting reminder of the impact he had on our community,” said Clayton’s uncle, Brandon Reiff. “It will also honor his family, loved ones and friends while reinforcing the importance of safety on our streets and community support."

The family plans to raise money to help fund the project.

Once complete, it will be named the Clayton Miller Memorial at Willoughby Acres Park.