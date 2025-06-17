Marco Island to consider strict fines for leaving weapons unattended in public

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Marco Island city leaders are considering new rules to penalize people who leave weapons unattended on city property, following two recent incidents where police found loaded guns at a city park.

In early June, a city worker found a loaded 9mm handgun near a pool table at Mackle Park's Community Center shortly before the start of kid's summer camp. Similarly in April of 2024, police say a person left a gun at the local dog park.

"I'd like to propose a change to our zoning, which is permissible to make it a finable offense to leave a dangerous item abandoned or unattended in our parks and government properties," Councilman Stephen Gray said at the June 16th city council meeting.

Under Gray's proposal, the more dangerous the item, the larger the fine.

"I'm not against guns per se, but the fact that it was at a public park, and there's lots of kids around — I mean, that's incredibly irresponsible," said resident Bob Vanderselt.

Longtime resident Lana Wahl agrees with the proposed measure.

"It shouldn't be allowed, and they should be fined — absolutely," Wahl said.

But others question whether the new measure is necessary.

"You can't amend something that's already as strict as it is," said Chris Dowell, a gun owner who believes the issue is enforcement, not regulation. "Why are we going to fine someone if they're not going to follow the rules?"

Dowell pointed to an existing rule under Section 34 of the city's ordinances, which prohibits carrying, possessing, or discharging a firearm in city parks — except for law enforcement.

"It's already illegal," she said. "That person should have been arrested."

Marco Island Police confirmed no charges have been filed in the Mackle Park incident.

Councilman Gray argues that while respecting Second Amendment rights is important, accountability is critical.

If approved, he said his proposal would be the first of its kind in Florida.

“I believe it is important to respect our right to bear arms, but any citizen who leaves a weapon unattended needs to be held accountable," said Gray.

The city attorney is currently reviewing the proposal.

Council is expecting to discuss the measure in July.

