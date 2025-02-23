Man wanted for murder found walking on Alligator Alley

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla — He was wanted for murder, child sex contact, and possession with intent to promote child pornography.

And Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say they picked up Angel Kelly Alejandro walking on the side of Alligator Alley on Thursday.

Alejandro had felony warrants out of Texas.

Dallas Police Department Wanted poster for Angel Kelly Alejandro, wanted in Texas for several crimes, found in Collier County on Thursday

Troopers say he was walking on the side of Interstate 75 in Collier County. When they stopped him, they say he initially said his name was Recardo, but immediately recanted and gave them his real name.

Troopers say they ran a “want / warrant” check, which revealed Alejandro was a fugitive of justice from Texas.

He is in the Collier County Jail waiting for extradition back to Texas.

