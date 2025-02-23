Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNaples

Actions

Man wanted for murder found walking on Alligator Alley

FHP says troopers picked up Angel Kelly Alejandro on Thursday
Angel Kelly Alejandro mug shot
Collier County Sheriff's Office
Troopers say they found Angel Kelly Alejandro walking on the side of I75 Thursday and found he was wanted for murder in Texas
Angel Kelly Alejandro mug shot
Posted

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla — He was wanted for murder, child sex contact, and possession with intent to promote child pornography.

And Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say they picked up Angel Kelly Alejandro walking on the side of Alligator Alley on Thursday.

Alejandro had felony warrants out of Texas.

Angel Kelly Alejandro wanted poster
Wanted poster for Angel Kelly Alejandro, wanted in Texas for several crimes, found in Collier County on Thursday

Troopers say he was walking on the side of Interstate 75 in Collier County. When they stopped him, they say he initially said his name was Recardo, but immediately recanted and gave them his real name.

Troopers say they ran a “want / warrant” check, which revealed Alejandro was a fugitive of justice from Texas.

He is in the Collier County Jail waiting for extradition back to Texas.

    Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
    WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

    News In Your Neighborhood