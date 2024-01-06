Man killed while trimming a tree in Naples

NAPLES, Fla — The Collier County Sheriff's Office says a 22-year-old man died Saturday morning in a tree trimming accident.

Deputies say the man and another worker from a Bonita Springs landscaping company were working at a home on Caribbean Road in Naples.

They say a large branch fell and hit the man, killing him.

The other worker fell off the tree when the branch came down. Deputies say he was taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive.

Right now, deputies are not releasing the workers' names or the name of the landscaping company.