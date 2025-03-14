Man arrested for sexual assault in the workplace, Naples police say

NAPLES, Fla. — A man is facing charges after multiple claims of sexual assault at a construction workplace in Naples.

First, in February, someone reported that their supervisor a job site in the Moorings Park community made unwanted sexual advances, according to the Naples Police Department. That supervisor, Jose Guadalupe Contreras Cruz, 60, was accused of exposing himself and touching the victim inappropriately.

The victim told police that Cruz gave them a task at work, but when the victim came into work, Cruz closed the door and blocked a viewing port. The victim said Cruz also blocked the exit, and then tried to get sex from the victim in exchange for gifts. When the victim declined Cruz’s sexual advances, police said, he tried to forcefully touch the victim.

After investigating the claims, police found and arrested Cruz. He was sent to the Naples Jail Center.

Cruz was later released on bail, but a victim came forward with a witness and photos to prove

Before these incidents, Cruz had been arrested before for false imprisonment and sexual battery of a separate victim, police said.