Man arrested after uploading child porn to Dropbox, Collier County deputies say

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — A man is accused of uploading child sex abuse material to Dropbox, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they arrested Raymond Denton, 30, on Thursday, May 8.

It started after Dropbox reported child sexual abuse material had been uploaded to an account in Collier County. Deputies said Denton was the account holder.

Authorities then worked together with Southwest Florida INTERCEPT Task Force and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to execute a search warrant at Denton's home on 25th Avenue in N.E. Golden Gate Estates. There, they found several electronic devices for further evidence.

Denton is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.

An investigation continues.