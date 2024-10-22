Man accused of sexually assaulting 65-year-old woman in Collier County

NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 65-year-old woman.

According to a police report obtained by Fox 4, deputies received a call about the assault on Oct. 16. According to the victim, she was sitting in a chair outside a storage facility on Airport Road South charging her phone.

A little after midnight the victim said a man, later identified at Dennis Boothe, grabbed her from behind.

She said Boothe took her behind another business and covered her face with clothing.

Boothe is accused of taking her on the driver side of a truck and sexually assaulting her. At one point, the victim said Boothe had trouble breathing and pulled out a cigarette.

Boothe allegedly offered her one. When she said no, the victim then assaulted her again.

Shortly after the crime, the victim said Boothe told her, "if you call the cops, I'm going to shoot you."

When deputies responded to the scene, they found the truck and surveillance video. In the video, the report says the victim tried to fight off Boothe.

On Oct. 17, deputies were on a traffic stop and said the man matched the description the victim gave.

When deputies tried to question him, Boothe asked for a lawyer.

After getting his DNA and comparing it to DNA found on the victim, results showed it was a match.

Boothe is in jail for sexual battery and kidnapping.