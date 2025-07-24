NAPLES, Fla. — Whether you’re a Porsche fan or just looking for a coffee spot with a luxury feel, a new studio on Fifth Avenue South is giving people a taste of the brand without the pressure to buy.

Porsche Studio Naples is the newest addition to downtown and, unlike a typical showroom, is designed as a luxury space focused on creating an immersive Porsche experience.

WATCH TO GET A LOOK INSIDE THE NEWEST PORSCHE STUDIO LOCATION ON 5TH AVENUE NAPLES:

Luxury meets lifestyle: Porsche Studio Naples offers hands-on experience on Fifth Avenue

“Porsche Studios is an immersive lifestyle boutique and lounge, so you can immerse yourself into the Porsche brand without the pressure of having to buy a vehicle,” said Danielle Greenberg, director of operations for the studio.

Fox 4 Now

Inside, guests will find a coffee bar, Porsche merchandise and the main attraction — a virtual racing simulator which features dozens of tracks and more than 40 Porsche models.

“And on the racing simulator you can race almost any Porsche — a street car, one of the racecars — one of the ones where you sit center driver seat. Almost any track," Greenberg said. "Many opportunities to not have to leave the building but you can go anywhere,” she added.

Fox 4 Now

The Naples studio is the only one in Florida and one of only five Porsche Studios worldwide. It even features a rare centerpiece most people will never see in person: “This is a 1961 Porsche RS 61 Spyder so there’s only two ever made,” Greenberg said, showcasing the vehicle.

And while the cars may be the main draw, Greenberg says many come to relax and connect.

Fox 4 Now

“And they ask the same question — can I just come and hang out? Absolutely. So we’ve had some people repeatedly come in, bring their laptops, work from the studio, and just hang out and have a good time,” she said.

The studio is open Monday through Saturday. The coffee, snacks and merchandise are available for purchase.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.