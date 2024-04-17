LOOK TO YOUR LEFT: How that's helping Miracle Mile in Naples prep for hurricanes

NAPLES, Fla. — While driving down the streets of Naples, many visitors tell Fox 4 they never saw how bad Ian was because of the City's quick rebuild efforts. However, that's not the case for people living south of Mooring Line Drive off Gulf Shore Boulevard on the Miracle Mile.

"Everybody is feeling it in their wallet, and some of the insurance costs if they can get insurance at all, are as much as tripling, you know, and this is this is no different along the Miracle Mile," said Beth Petrunoff, Naples council member.

"We shared the limited resources that were here, and we pitched in where we could to help one another deal with the aftermath," said Michael Connor, Park Colony Club board president.

WFTX LOOK TO YOUR LEFT: Naples Miracle Mile prepares for hurricane season



Here the nightmare of Hurricane Ian still lingers, but local leaders are determined to boost the community's resiliency in the next storm, by asking everyone to do something very simple, look to your left!

What does that mean? It means someone on the Miracle Mile looks to their left next door, and they make sure that neighbor is also properly prepared for hurricane season. Something critically important for all the seniors that make up this area.

"It's important to all of the communities up and down the boulevard," said Connor. "We're a small community and we were taken quite by surprise with the hurricane in the aftermath."

"We want to be able to have a program where we proactively do as much as we can to prepare for the hurricane and keep as many people as possible safe," said Petrunoff.

WFTX LOOK TO YOUR LEFT: Naples Miracle Mile prepares for hurricane season



Especially since the Miracle Mile is wedged between two bodies of water, making it flood when a bad storm rolls through.

"Everyone is looking out for each other someone always has your back on the Miracle Mile. That's what we want to do," Petrunoff.