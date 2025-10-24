Little Fans, Big Hearts: FC Naples gets a sweet surprise ahead of playoffs

NAPLES, Fla. — It’s only their first season, but FC Naples is already proving that passion, teamwork, and community spirit can take you far — all the way to the playoffs.

As the team trained this week at Paradise Coast Sports Complex, they got an unforgettable surprise from some of their biggest — and littlest — fans.

Watch senior reporter Emily Young tag along as FC Naples gets a sweet surprise:

FC Naples gets a surprise!

Just days before the squad’s first-ever playoff match on November 1, seven young supporters came running onto the field, proudly wearing FC Naples shirts, wide smiles, and clutching handmade signs for every player.

The players couldn’t help but grin as they admired the kids’ artwork — complete with player names, jersey numbers, and even some accurate hairstyles.

“It’s amazing — they even got my hair just right!” laughed number 11, Dominick Bachstein, pointing to his poster twin. For him, the moment felt like things had come full circle. He remembered being that young fan once — waiting after games for a quick autograph or high five. Now, he’s the one signing jerseys and posing for photos.

“This is the best feeling in the world,” he said. The kids were just as thrilled.

“I never met a soccer team before!” said one excited fan.“We even got to go inside the stadium!” added another.

The visit was a joyful reminder of what FC Naples has built in such a short time — not just a team, but a community of supporters who believe in them.

With one regular-season game left on Saturday night, the team will soon find out who they’ll face in the playoffs. But no matter what happens next, one thing is certain: Naples is all in.

