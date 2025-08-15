Lightning strike causes house fire in Naples, firefighters say

NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples homeowner and his dog escaped after lightning struck their home Thursday night, causing a fire in the attic above the garage, according to the Greater Naples Fire Department.

The homeowner said he smelled smoke and found his garage filled with smoke. He was able to open the garage door, remove his vehicle, and bring his dog outside to safety, according to GNFD. When he returned to the garage, he noticed the fire had spread to the attic. The homeowner used a garden hose to fight the flames until firefighters arrived at the scene, GNFD said.

Greater Naples Fire responded to the call at 8:58 p.m. and finally extinguished the fire. No injuries are reported.

The house was on Lancashire Place.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the residents. Local Red Cross volunteer members of the Disaster Action Team from the Southwest Gulf Coast to Glades Chapter responded to the home on Lancashire Place in Naples.